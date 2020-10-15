Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 40,185 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $19,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 372,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 695.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 56,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.64.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $110.75 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $116.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.01. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

