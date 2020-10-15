Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $18.79 Million Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Aptiv worth $18,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 7,142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Aptiv by 611.4% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 132.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

NYSE:APTV opened at $95.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.23. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $100.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aptiv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.