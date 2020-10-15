Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $120,000.

MDY stock opened at $361.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $346.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.98. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

