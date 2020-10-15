Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 397,611 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 300.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $17,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $45.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37.

