Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,153,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 83,921 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $17,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 80.3% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 110,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 49,012 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $2,862,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 108.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 266.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 63,879 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

