Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.83 Million Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Five Below worth $16,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 21.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Five Below by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 651,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,840,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $136.09 on Thursday. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $140.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Five Below Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Five Below from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Five Below from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.81.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.