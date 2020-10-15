Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $17,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Centene by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.97.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,878 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $645,626.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 116,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,016 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.