Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,411 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.41% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $19,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,314,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,995 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,436,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,006,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $1,066,000.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $34.18 on Thursday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $21.33 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

