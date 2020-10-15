Tiaa Fsb Has $8.94 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,773,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,984,000 after acquiring an additional 55,538 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,522,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,648,000 after purchasing an additional 421,808 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,047,000 after purchasing an additional 76,758 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 409,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,097,000 after buying an additional 69,615 shares in the last quarter.

VOX opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.78 and a 200-day moving average of $94.95. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $111.50.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

