NeoGenomics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,906 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 791% compared to the typical volume of 326 call options.

In other NeoGenomics news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $10,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 538,006 shares of company stock valued at $20,157,671 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 98,047 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

NEO opened at $43.27 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -865.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NEO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NeoGenomics from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

