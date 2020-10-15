American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 500,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,135 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALQ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 147,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the last quarter.

VALQ opened at $39.23 on Thursday. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $44.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.17.

