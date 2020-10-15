Tiaa Fsb Has $7.60 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 246,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,124,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 97,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 636.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,404,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $30.99 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

