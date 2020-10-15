Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE ITW opened at $203.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $206.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day moving average of $177.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.69.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.