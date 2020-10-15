Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $203.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $206.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.80 and a 200-day moving average of $177.14. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.69.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

