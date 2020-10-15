Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $16,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, 140166 lowered Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.81.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $94.47 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steven J. Katz sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,668 shares of company stock worth $14,092,036. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.