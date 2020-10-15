Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224,148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $16,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Relx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 76,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Relx by 4.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Relx by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. Relx PLC has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The company has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53.

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ABN Amro lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

