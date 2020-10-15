Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 248.2% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHI opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

