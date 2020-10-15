Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 27.0% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $114.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC lowered Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.79.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

