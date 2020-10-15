Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.