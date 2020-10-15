Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $455,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,875,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,499,618,000 after buying an additional 1,636,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 73.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,811,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,381,000 after buying an additional 1,619,316 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $283,036,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $83,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,525 shares of company stock valued at $6,870,712 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $238.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.69.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.