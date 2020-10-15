Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $203,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $67,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $464.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.13 and its 200-day moving average is $422.87. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $487.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O'Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.47.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total transaction of $1,205,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total transaction of $4,458,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,750 shares of company stock worth $29,241,243. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

