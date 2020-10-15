VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,216,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,724,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

