Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 81.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total transaction of $270,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $4,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,870 shares of company stock valued at $33,989,752. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $506.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.70. The company has a market cap of $245.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.63.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

