Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.