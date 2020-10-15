Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at $22,071,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,462.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 551,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 529,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 264.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 294,480 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,265,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 80,894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $18.08 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.29.

