Reviewing SPX (NYSE:SPXC) & Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR)

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) and Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SPX and Chicago Rivet & Machine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX 6.59% 25.25% 5.91% Chicago Rivet & Machine -2.59% -2.42% -2.21%

89.5% of SPX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Chicago Rivet & Machine shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of SPX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of Chicago Rivet & Machine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SPX has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Rivet & Machine has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SPX and Chicago Rivet & Machine, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX 0 1 7 0 2.88 Chicago Rivet & Machine 0 0 0 0 N/A

SPX presently has a consensus price target of $51.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.90%. Given SPX’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SPX is more favorable than Chicago Rivet & Machine.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SPX and Chicago Rivet & Machine’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX $1.53 billion 1.45 $65.30 million $2.76 17.90 Chicago Rivet & Machine $32.87 million 0.61 $540,000.00 N/A N/A

SPX has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Rivet & Machine.

Summary

SPX beats Chicago Rivet & Machine on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products in the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection and rehabilitation equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment for the industrial and power generation markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products under the SPX Cooling and Marley brand names. The company also offers heat exchangers for the industrial and power generation markets. SPX Corporation markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors, and retailers. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment primarily manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines. The company sells its products to automobile and automotive component manufacturers through independent sales representatives. Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

