Head-To-Head Comparison: China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) versus NEWTEK Business Services (OTCMKTS:NEWT)

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) and NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.6% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of NEWTEK Business Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology and NEWTEK Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology N/A N/A N/A NEWTEK Business Services 44.30% 18.93% 7.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology and NEWTEK Business Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A NEWTEK Business Services 0 2 0 0 2.00

NEWTEK Business Services has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.70%. Given NEWTEK Business Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NEWTEK Business Services is more favorable than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology and NEWTEK Business Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology $46.81 million 0.03 -$9.33 million N/A N/A NEWTEK Business Services $59.29 million 6.39 $41.13 million $2.33 7.78

NEWTEK Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology.

Volatility and Risk

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEWTEK Business Services has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NEWTEK Business Services beats China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Company Profile

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets for consumers and enterprises in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Mobile Phone Business and Real Estate segments. The company offers handset design services through outsourcing of EMS providers who engage in assembly and manufacturing operations; and offer testing services of the assembled printed circuit boards, systems, and subsystems for Chinese mobile handset brand owners and international mobile handset brand owners. It also provides feature phones, smart phones, ruggedized phones, wireless modules, smart pads, and wireless software and applications, as well as other electronic components, such as industrial wireless devices. In addition, the company sells mobile handset products under the Tecface, 17FOX, and MOBIFOX brands. Further, it owns, develops, operates, and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was incorporated on August 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.

