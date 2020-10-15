Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1,171.2% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

