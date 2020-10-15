Contrasting Beam Global (BEEM) & Its Rivals

Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) is one of 139 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Beam Global to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Beam Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Beam Global Competitors 2923 9134 15285 935 2.50

Beam Global presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.58%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential downside of 6.28%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Beam Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -74.75% -66.50% -51.61% Beam Global Competitors -49.23% -6.14% -2.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $5.11 million -$3.93 million -16.85 Beam Global Competitors $3.23 billion $564.19 million 3.56

Beam Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Beam Global. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Beam Global has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global’s competitors have a beta of 0.35, suggesting that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Beam Global competitors beat Beam Global on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Beam Global

Envision Solar International, Inc. engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

