Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,540 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,804 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 31,649 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $7.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

