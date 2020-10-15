Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,443 Shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 710,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 246,082 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 109,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MLN opened at $21.18 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

