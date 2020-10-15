American Electric Power (AEP) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is one of 79 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare American Electric Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.4% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Electric Power and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Electric Power $15.56 billion $1.92 billion 21.07 American Electric Power Competitors $8.17 billion $680.69 million 11.17

American Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. American Electric Power is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Electric Power and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Electric Power 0 0 0 0 N/A American Electric Power Competitors 947 3928 3195 129 2.31

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 6.86%. Given American Electric Power’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Electric Power has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

American Electric Power has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Electric Power’s competitors have a beta of 0.31, meaning that their average share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power pays out 66.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 73.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. American Electric Power has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares American Electric Power and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Electric Power 12.56% 10.24% 2.69% American Electric Power Competitors 2.95% 5.61% 1.55%

Summary

American Electric Power beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc., an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, and hydroelectric, as well as solar, wind, and other energy sources. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants. The company owns, leases, or controls approximately 4,004 railcars, 468 barges, 8 towboats, and a coal handling terminal with approximately 18 million tons of annual capacity. American Electric Power Company, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

