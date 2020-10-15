Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $360,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $454,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Loop Capital began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.95.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Shares of SNOW opened at $243.18 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

