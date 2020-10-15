Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $360,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $454,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Loop Capital began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.95.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SNOW opened at $243.18 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.55 and a 52 week high of $319.00.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

Read More: Bond

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc
Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $560,000 Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc
Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc.
Tributary Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc.
Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc.
Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc.
Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in American Tower Corp
Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in American Tower Corp
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $308,000 Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report