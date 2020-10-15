Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 82 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 23.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 65.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 19.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $240.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.42.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $16,523,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,763,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.53, for a total value of $4,692,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,387,204.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 268,283 shares of company stock worth $92,603,967 over the last three months. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZM stock opened at $509.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a PE ratio of 652.88, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $529.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 354.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

