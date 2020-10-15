SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 24,379,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,602,000 after purchasing an additional 703,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 352.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,669,000 after buying an additional 11,798,873 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 14.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,154,000 after buying an additional 620,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SYSCO by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,914,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,965,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter worth $169,106,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.90.

In other news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,891.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $65,715.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYSCO stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.12 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.