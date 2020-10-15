Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 432.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,333 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 100,975 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,668 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 49,211 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 261.8% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 61,729 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 44,669 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.36. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $93.70.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUD. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

