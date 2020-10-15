General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,204 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,187,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,853,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629,478 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 16.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 74,973,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,403,515 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in General Electric by 64.9% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 34,680,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,867,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647,730 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,566,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,092,000 after acquiring an additional 670,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in General Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,399,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,477,000 after acquiring an additional 406,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.21. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.