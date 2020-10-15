Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 87.5% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 38.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPG opened at $134.59 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $137.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

