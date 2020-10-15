Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 66,500 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XERS opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market cap of $248.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.45.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%. The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XERS. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.80.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

