Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of WP Carey by 278.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 115.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WP Carey by 118.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.70.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.044 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.25.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.