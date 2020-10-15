Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 29,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total value of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

Shares of CHRW opened at $104.82 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $56.94 and a 12-month high of $106.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

