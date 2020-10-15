iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

IWR opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

