Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,834,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,912,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619,279 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 68.4% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 20,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.4% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 58.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,718,000 after acquiring an additional 417,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.93.

Shares of GILD opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average is $72.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

