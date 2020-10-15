Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Water ETF worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,207,000 after buying an additional 57,613 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 289.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 30,159 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of FIW opened at $64.75 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.