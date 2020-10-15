Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 239 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,563 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,777,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,551,000 after purchasing an additional 126,571 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after purchasing an additional 25,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,403,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,262,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SQ. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Square from $136.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Square from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.93.

In other news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $539,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,905 shares of company stock worth $72,283,828. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $187.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a PE ratio of 302.40 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.85. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $193.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.