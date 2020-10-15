Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 180.0% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 277.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $970.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,022.25.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,082.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,773.94, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $996.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $847.15. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The company’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

