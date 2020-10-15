Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 454 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,513 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $62,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $58.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.6814 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.50 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BofA Securities upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

