Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 49.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 996.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,996,000 after buying an additional 3,378,872 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 653.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,360,000 after buying an additional 1,072,315 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,509.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 576,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,396,000 after purchasing an additional 540,247 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,428,000 after purchasing an additional 387,483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSN opened at $59.28 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

