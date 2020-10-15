4,081 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $9,560,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,826,000 after purchasing an additional 310,170 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $126.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

