Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 61.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,410,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $318.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.43. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $175.25 and a one year high of $331.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

