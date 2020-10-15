Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 1.77% of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LFEQ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

LFEQ stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

