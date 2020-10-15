Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 1.77% of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LFEQ. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter.

LFEQ stock opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV
General Electric Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC
General Electric Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc.
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc.
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 66,500 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 66,500 Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in WP Carey Inc
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in WP Carey Inc
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc
Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report